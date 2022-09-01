Woman‘s Fiancé Builds Her an “Anniversary” Bench and It’s Beyond Adorable

For some couples, celebrating an anniversary usually involves getting dressed up to go out to a fancy dinner, maybe a movie and of course exchanging gifts. Of course jewelry is typically the popular gift to give, but depending on the couple, sometimes they’ll opt for a more meaningful and creative gift to give their significant other.

Such is the case with this Canadian couple. TikTok content creator @livelifeinpink recently uploaded a video showing her followers the beautiful and creative gift her boyfriend made her for their anniversary. It was so sweet and thoughtful!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

It’s not too often when a boyfriend gifts his girlfriend with a homemade pink bench and judging by her impromptu photoshoot on the bench, as well as her saying this is the best gift she’s ever received, it’s obviously safe to say he won boyfriend of the year with this sweet anniversary gift.

Viewers in the comment section shared their thoughts regarding this beautiful gift. “That's it. Never settling for less again,” @kissmyassidyy shared. “He made that for the 2nd anniversary?? The bar has been raised,” @two_cat_house commented. “It's so cute omfg,” @thelittiestkitty wrote.

Unfortunately the couple moved to a condo and couldn’t keep the bench with them, but thankfully, she has it at her parents house in the meantime.

Honestly, like TikTok user @oxo.michelle.oxo wrote in the comments, maybe the lovebirds should consider placing the pink bench inside the condo? It’s too cute to not keep with them forever!