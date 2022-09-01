Skip to main content

Woman‘s Fiancé Builds Her an “Anniversary” Bench and It’s Beyond Adorable

We love this idea

For some couples, celebrating an anniversary usually involves getting dressed up to go out to a fancy dinner, maybe a movie and of course exchanging gifts. Of course jewelry is typically the popular gift to give, but depending on the couple, sometimes they’ll opt for a more meaningful and creative gift to give their significant other.

Such is the case with this Canadian couple. TikTok content creator @livelifeinpink recently uploaded a video showing her followers the beautiful and creative gift her boyfriend made her for their anniversary. It was so sweet and thoughtful!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

It’s not too often when a boyfriend gifts his girlfriend with a homemade pink bench and judging by her impromptu photoshoot on the bench, as well as her saying this is the best gift she’s ever received, it’s obviously safe to say he won boyfriend of the year with this sweet anniversary gift.

Viewers in the comment section shared their thoughts regarding this beautiful gift. “That's it. Never settling for less again,” @kissmyassidyy shared. “He made that for the 2nd anniversary?? The bar has been raised,” @two_cat_house commented. “It's so cute omfg,” @thelittiestkitty wrote.

Unfortunately the couple moved to a condo and couldn’t keep the bench with them, but thankfully, she has it at her parents house in the meantime.

Honestly, like TikTok user @oxo.michelle.oxo wrote in the comments, maybe the lovebirds should consider placing the pink bench inside the condo? It’s too cute to not keep with them forever!

angel
Article

Watch This Thrifted Angel Statue Get a Really Cool Goth Makeover

love notes
Article

This Couple’s First Wedding Anniversary Jar Is An Idea Worth Stealing

scheming woman
Article

Couple Constantly One Upping Each Other In Prank Wars Take It To New Level

Horror cake
Article

Husband’s Horror Themed Party Has a Cake Trick to Die For

feet in grass
Article

Woman Washes Grassy Feet With… More Grass?

pretty orchid
Article

Woman Shares How to Save and Orchid and What To Expect

cinder blocks
Article

Man Makes Effective Grill Using Only Cinder Blocks

mosquito bites
Article

There Is a Really Fun and Unexpected Way to Keep Mosquitos Away

leather sofa
Article

Furniture Salves Works Magic On Damaged Leather Couches

bubbling cauldron
Article

Make Your Own Light Up 'Bubbling' Cauldron With This One Creative Hack!

closet
Article

This Hanger Hack Will Help You Declutter Your Closet

finishing a cabinet
Article

Furniture Artist Uses Gorgeous Color Shifting Paints To Bring Gothic Cabinet To Life

scrubbing kitchen pan
Article

Popular Cooking Star Tests Three Simple Methods To Remove Rust From Pans

shutterstock_1451239739
Article

Woman Transforms Cubby Shelf Into a Gorgeous Modern Cabinet and It’s Perfect

shutterstock_540318385
Article

Cleaning Stainless Steel Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This Simple Concoction

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.