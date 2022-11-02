Skip to main content

Here's Where You Can Find the Highly Coveted (And Sold Out!) Anthropologie Gingerbread House Doormat

These dupes are a steal of a deal!

Much like the Halloween enthusiasts who started prepping their home for spooky season in July, many people have already started prepping for the return of Christmas season by shopping early for Christmas decorations. One of the stores that are quite popular this Christmas season is Anthropologie.

They have beautiful décor in general, but their Christmas decorations are a fan favorite, in particular, is their gingerbread house doormat. It’s so popular that it’s actually sold out at Anthropologie, but thankfully, many people, including TikTok user @k80lynneee, were able to find dupes at other stores and these dupes are a great deal!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So if you’re anxious to get your hands on one of these dupes, one of the stores you should head to is Kirkland’s. The popular home store has a very great dupe currently on sale for $12.74! We’re not sure where this TikTok user is located but at her Kirkland’s, they had quite a few rugs available to purchase, however, if you don’t live near a Kirkland’s store and don’t want to wait for shipping, another store that has a great dupe is World Market. Their dupe is only $14.99 both in-store and online.

While these dupes are the options we found, many of her followers and viewers in the comment section claimed that Five Below also has a great dupe!

Be sure to get your hands on one of these before they sell out!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

cutting wrapping paper
Article

Here’s How to Wrap Cylindrical Gifts Like a Pro This Christmas

painting tiles
Article

Watch This Woman Use Miracle Paint to Transform Bathroom Tiles on a Budget

mom kitchen renovations
Article

Mom Shares What It’s Like Doing DIY Renovations With Kids

playing with shaving cream
Article

Man Uses Shaving Cream to Keep His Bathroom Mirror From Fogging Up…and It Works!

Xmas Tree
Article

This Is a Brilliant Hack for Adding Height to Your Christmas Tree

fireplace
Article

Woman Builds Her Own Fireplace and Now We Want to Too

Target aisles
Article

Tennessee Husband “Steals” Target Employee’s Radio and of Course Hilarity Ensues

man installing Christmas lights
Article

Neighbor Rescues Husband Who Got Stuck on Roof Putting Up Christmas Decorations

light up cloud
Article

This Light-Up Cloud Mural Will Be the Envy of the Block

mid century dresser
Article

Florida Couple Rescues Dresser From Trash and Brings It Back to Life With the Perfect Color

Greenhouse
Article

Man Heats Greenhouse In Winter For Free With This Hack

paper towels
Article

So, There Are More “Ingredients” in Our Toilet Paper and Paper Towels Than We Think…

shutterstock_1564642699
Article

This Simple Garland Trick Will Dress Up Any Mirror for the Holidays

funny money candle
Article

Woman Gifts Pregnant Co-Worker With a Candle and We're Shook With What She Finds Hidden In the Wax

furniture flip
Article

SoCal Sister Creates Subtle Furniture Flip For Her Siblings and the Results Are Gorgeous!

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.