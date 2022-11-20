This is a Flawless Way to Pick the Best Stuff at the Thrift Store

If you've ever been to a thrift store, then you know that it can be a bit overwhelming. There are so many things for sale, and many are old! But it's not hard to find great stuff at the thrift store. Some brands offer quality, and others offer good marketing.

And if you know what to look for—and how much to pay for new items—you'll find some real gems without breaking the bank on those designer brands. See how to change your mindset and get the most out of your next trip through your local resale shop.

People were more than happy to call out Anthropologie and similar brands for their overpriced, overhyped clothing.

"Me with Anthro and Free People. Lolll" @gracie

Someone else had the opposite approach with the same results. "Opposite, I now ask myself would anyone buy this secondhand for $57? Usually the answer is no. Totally has changed my thought on paying full price." @Cece

A former employee even felt the need to chime in. "As a former Anthro employee, I 100% agree with this process." @Claude Monet

Know how much you're willing to spend on an item. Knowing your budget will help you avoid paying more than necessary. Also, consider what other brands charge for similar items. This can help you determine whether or not an item is worth its asking price since some brands are more expensive than others, and it may be possible to find something similar from another brand that costs less than the one in front of you (or doesn't exist anymore).

Take your time, and don't rush into buying anything unless you're sure it's worth it! If unsure, see if anything else catches your eye before purchasing an item. If so, then great! But if not, maybe wait until next time when something else catches your eye."