Woman Gives Antique Mirror Epic Update

Painting it black adds just the right amount of gothic charm

Black is a color that never seems to fail whatever surface it meets. It's a staple of every time capsule wardrobe, as well as a go-to color for interior designers, and has the ability to completely revamp any antique.

We all love a good antique score, but sometimes it's hard to rework antiques into pre-existing space. DIY TikToker @lea_lostt had the most perfect vision for her 7 feet tall antique mirror and the execution did not disappoint. Her antique Facebook Marketplace score got the DIY makeover it so critically wanted.

The 7 feet tall mirror stands out on its' own, but the way @lea_lostt transformed her mirror made it the star of the room. In her video, she first masked off parts of the wooden frame and the mirror, leaving nothing but the bulk of the old wood frame exposed, she then liberally applied a thick coat of matte black spray paint to the frame. The end result is absolutely stunning, giving off a chic victorian gothic vibe.

Next time you need to add some flare to your space make sure to scour Facebook Marketplace in your area, who knows you might find the perfect object to paint black! 

