These DIY Anthropologie Dish Towel Dupes Are So Cute

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Anthropologie has some pretty desirable things, from gingerbread doormats, to Fancy stand up mirrors, and whimsical Christmas wreaths. As highly desired and sought after Antro items are, they are also incredibly expensive, costing an hourly wage for small items and a salary wage for larger items.

If you keep up with Antro products you’ve probably seen the adorable “Market Dishcloths” that are a pretty waffle material dish towel in muted pastel colors. These towels don’t come at the cheapest cost, you get four small towels for $18, which definitely isn’t the most expensive but also not the cheapest.

DIY lover and dupe creator @myakayemade fell in love with these towels but not the price. She found the most perfect fabric at a local fabric store and crafted her own Antro dishcloth towel Dupes.

The woman finds almost identical cloth at a local fabric supply store. Pretty pastel waffle cotton fabrics that match the dish cloths. She gets a few yards of different colors and brings them home to sew into dish towels.

She cuts the dish towels to size, making straight lines along the edges. Next she folds over the edges and uses sewing clips to secure down the sides. The woman adds a strong stitch all the way around the edge that she folded down.

Simple as that she has crafted her own Antro dish cloths for a fraction of the price!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.