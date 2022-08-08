Woman Shares Things In Her Apartment That Are Not Used for Intended Purpose

Upcycling has become quite popular in the past few years, with many thanks to people on social media sharing DIY projects using upcycled products and basic tips regarding how to reuse items in a different way than their original purpose.

From transforming thrifted crunches into a functional bookshelf, to creating the cutest bird feeders out of empty toilet paper rolls, we’ve seen so many amazing upcyled project on social media, and our latest finds from thrifter and TikTok content creator @thriftstorejor is no exception!

As seen in the video, her apartment is filled with so many cute items with unique purposes. Starting of, we see her chain lock on a door bring used as a jewelry holder for her earrings and necklaces and this is probably one of our favorite upcycles in her apartment! Next, we’re shown a racquet that is used as an earring holder, colorful trash bins glued together to make a side table, a toy locker used for shot glasses and an old ladder that she uses for blanket storage. A few of her other upcycled items that should receive honorable mention because we adore them just as much as the chain lock jewelry holder are her mannequin planter and the huge lego block being used as a shelf.

She has so many unique upcycled items all throughout her apartment and we love it!