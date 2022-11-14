Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship

So if you’ve ever been in a bad situation then you know how necessary it is to have a safe space to retreat to afterward. That could be a soothing area of your home that lets you get away from the stress of the day, or it could be, as this mother did, an entire haven and home-away-from-home when real life has sucker-punched someone just a bit too hard and often.

Let’s drop in on TikTok creator Janeya and how her mom helped create just such a space for her and her daughter when they needed to get out of an abusive relationship.

When Janeya needed help her mom came running in like an absolute knight in shining armor. Her daughter had had a hard time with her former partner and needed a soft place to land, and she was absolutely going to provide. And instead of just separating off a room from the rest of the home or cleaning out a guest space, Janeya’s mom entirely retrofitted her garage into an apartment space.

Not only is the whole space cleaned out, drywall and insulation is added to all the outer walls, inner walls are framed out and put up to create rooms and living spaces, new flooring and paint and everything else needed to turn a garage space into an actual functioning home.

We can honestly say that, looking at the space as it is now, we’d never have thought it was a functioning garage only months earlier. We also have to give the biggest shoutout to Janeya’s mom for doing every single thing in her power to make sure that her daughter and grandaughter have a safe space to land when everything else in their lives is falling apart.

Kudos to you mama.



