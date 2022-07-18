Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Her Apartment Patio Into a Dreamy Zen Space and We're Obsessed

We love how easily she did this

If you’ve ever lived in a n apartment, one of the drawbacks is you typically can’t make too many changes to a space if you want to potentially get your deposit back or if you want to avoid paying any unnecessary fees. However, thanks to social media content creators, we’ve seen quite a few renter-friendly projects that have completely transformed typical apartments into beautiful, dreamy spaces.

This latest renter-friendly transformation courtesy of content creator, @womanofthewomb, shows us how she easily transformed her apartment patio into a beautiful tranquil space and we love it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the popular video uploaded to her TikTok account, this doula added artificial turf to cover the entire ground of her patio ground. Afterwards, she added some green plants, white linen curtains, a side table and white wicker rocking chair she spray painted white and some beautiful bohemian furniture pieces for extra seating. The finished look is so bright and peaceful and is the perfect space to catch up on your favorite book, meditate or just get in some quiet time.

Viewers took to the comments to share how much they also loved her transformed space. “I would sleep out there so peaceful,” @serial.loveer shared. “Beautiful!! Those curtains are such a great idea!” @wubby_27 commented. “This is so cozy! OMG!” @incrustwetrust24 wrote.

We love how this patio turned out and especially love how it’s such a renter-friendly change that anyone can do!

Bathroom
Article

Dallas Woman Shows Us How to Easily Elevate Our Bathroom On a Budget

1 hour ago
Tiled Backyard
Article

This UK Woman's Backyard Oasis Has Tile and It's Absolutely Perfect

2 hours ago
Doe eating plants
Article

California Woman Installs Planter Cages to Protect Her Produce and It’s Stunning

3 hours ago
Matches
Article

“Plant Ninja" Shows Us How Match Sticks Can Help Plants Thrive

4 hours ago
coffee table
Article

Woman’s DIY Coffee Table Is Proof Quirky Shapes Can Be Super Elegant

4 hours ago
pokemon cards
Article

Couple Takes Table Transformation To A Whole New Level With One Unusual Add-On

4 hours ago
bugs in kitchen
Article

If You Have Gnats Around the House, You Actually Need to Clean Your Drains

Jul 16, 2022
shutterstock_1777559918
Article

Get Rid of Pesky House Flies With This DIY Elixir

Jul 16, 2022
backyard pool
Article

Kentucky Man’s Backyard Is a True Summer Oasis, Complete With An Epic Pool Slide

Jul 16, 2022
Snake Plant In Window
Article

Woman Comes Up With ‘Sneaky' Trick to Trim Snake Plants

Jul 15, 2022
Dollhouse
Article

Woman Finds Dollhouse Grandpa Built On Facebook Marketplace and Restores It to Its Former Glory

Jul 15, 2022
Bright flowers
Article

New York Woman Decorates Tote Bag With Hammered Flowers and the Result Is Stunning

Jul 15, 2022
Crutches
Article

Woman Gives Thrifted Crutches a Second Life and Turns Them Into a Functional Bookshelf

Jul 15, 2022
crushed eggshells
Article

If You Want To Deep Clean Your Oven, Stop Throwing Away Your Eggshells

Jul 15, 2022
Sunset castle mirror
Article

Woman Upgrades Thrifted Sconce and It’s New Look Is Magical

Jul 15, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.