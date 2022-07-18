Woman Transforms Her Apartment Patio Into a Dreamy Zen Space and We're Obsessed

If you’ve ever lived in a n apartment, one of the drawbacks is you typically can’t make too many changes to a space if you want to potentially get your deposit back or if you want to avoid paying any unnecessary fees. However, thanks to social media content creators, we’ve seen quite a few renter-friendly projects that have completely transformed typical apartments into beautiful, dreamy spaces.

This latest renter-friendly transformation courtesy of content creator, @womanofthewomb, shows us how she easily transformed her apartment patio into a beautiful tranquil space and we love it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the popular video uploaded to her TikTok account, this doula added artificial turf to cover the entire ground of her patio ground. Afterwards, she added some green plants, white linen curtains, a side table and white wicker rocking chair she spray painted white and some beautiful bohemian furniture pieces for extra seating. The finished look is so bright and peaceful and is the perfect space to catch up on your favorite book, meditate or just get in some quiet time.

Viewers took to the comments to share how much they also loved her transformed space. “I would sleep out there so peaceful,” @serial.loveer shared. “Beautiful!! Those curtains are such a great idea!” @wubby_27 commented. “This is so cozy! OMG!” @incrustwetrust24 wrote.

We love how this patio turned out and especially love how it’s such a renter-friendly change that anyone can do!