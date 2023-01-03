Urban Farmer Fed Her Plants Apple Cider Vinegar and This Happened

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to plants, plant parents are always looking for ways to ensure their plants are cared for properly. Thanks to social media, we’ve come across many plant hacks that show us how to water our plants while on the go, how to easily determine when our plants need water and how to repot our plants. It’s safe to say, we’re armed with plenty of amazing plant hacks to help our plants thrive, and this latest hack from TikTok content creator and plant mom @urbanfarmertv, is another one we can add to our ever-growing plant hack list — it’s simply genius!

Okay, so we know using apple cider vinegar around the home boasted a ton of benefits, but we had no idea using the multi-faceted household staple could transform your plants in the most amazing way — helping them grow faster and making them bigger!

Of course, it’s important to provide your plant babies with more than water and give them nutrients so they’re able to thrive and do their best, so while we’re amazed by this hack, we can honestly say we’re not surprised!

Apparently, as @urbanfarmertv mentioned in the comments. apple cider vinegar serves as a pH buffer and fertilizer due to its’ acidic content, which can help your indoor acid-loving plants thrive.

