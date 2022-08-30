Skip to main content

This Woman's Appliance Garage is Amazing and We Want It

We never knew we needed this!

If it’s one thing kitchen lovers need in their kitchen space, it’s plenty of counter space. Whether you like to cook or you simply have a lot of appliances, having a good amount of counter space is typically a requirement for people who spend a lot of time cooking and eating in their kitchen.

Of course, you can always put your appliances away in your cabinets when you finish using them, but if you rather not go through all of that hassle of unplugging, picking up and putting away appliances after every use to make space, then this appliance garage that TikTok content creator @chrislovesjulia has is something that you need!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, the appliance garage is conveniently located on a track that’s installed behind the kitchen cabinets on the counter. What was once a desk area in the kitchen, the appliance garage is about a foot deep and is able to fit all of their small appliances including their coffee maker, big utensils, toaster and so much more. What we love about this unique storage space is it blends it so well with her counter space so much that when the garage door is closed, it appears that it’s simply just a wall with a pretty brass handle that could be used as décor.

Viewers in the comments section loved this stunning and unique idea! “My biggest pet peeve! stuff out on the counter, thank you for showing this! I WILL make this happen!” @diydylan7 shared. “I'm a builder. Currently building my house. That is badass and I'm copying it lol,” @bobderk1 wrote. “Another TikTok Episode of: something in my home, I never knew I needed and now need to add ASAP,” @the_dangerfields commented.

We feel the exact same. We need this in our kitchen immediately! 

