Woman Makes “Appliance Garage” For Kitchen and It’s Genius

Whether you’re trying to reduce countertop space, create more organization in your kitchen or are simply aiming to have a more aesthetically-pleasing kitchen, one thing is for sure, your solution to either issue is to invest in an appliance garage.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @gjhomedesigns who create her own appliance garage in order to make her kitchen a bit more cohesive and honestly, we never knew we needed this until now!

While we’re unsure of the exact steps she took to create this DIY appliance garage, we have to say, we’re impressed! She used this appliance garage to house her microwave that was once located on her kitchen countertop and in addition to reducing kitchen countertop clutter, the DIY project easily elevated her kitchen.

While we’re fans of this aesthetically-pleasing DIY appliance garage, some folks in the comment section didn’t agree with her taking on this project. “LOL. Just buy the proper microwave. They make built-ins,” @dereksdrumsticksdangles wrote. “If you can afford this, you could have afforded the built in microwave made for that spot,” @maggieo717 commented.

Welp, you don’t have to agree with this DIY project, but we agree with what most of her followers in the comment section shared — this is a great solution to tackle reducing clutter in your kitchen, as well as upgrading your kitchen’s appearance.

