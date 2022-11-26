The Hack We’ve All Needed for Applying Silicone Caulk

Home DIY is all fun and games until it comes down to the serious nitty gritty precision work, like cutting holes for electrical outlets in drywall, applying plaster to walls close to beams but not touching them, masking areas off and painting without getting smudged lines, and wiring light switches to the correct light.

Perhaps one of the most difficult tasks to succeed at is applying silicone caulk, it's so important to get it right because it blocks out water from areas it should not enter such as around bathtubs, sinks, and toilets. It is also important that it looks good since it is a final layer and nothing is going to cover it up.

DIY and home renovation TikTok page @beatifuldiy posted a video showing us the best way to apply silicone caulk that is mess free and turns out seamless.

To complete this hack the person first gets their silicone set up in a caulk gun and trims the tip of the silicone to the right depth. Once placed in the caulk gun they then tape a spoon with the dip side towards the tip of the silicone. The person then applies pressure to the caulk gun and moves at a steady pace, the spoon catches any extra silicone and seamlessly lays the caulk down in the crack.

