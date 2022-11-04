Skip to main content

NC Woman Takes Us Through Architectural Salvage Store And We Have To Visit!

So much hidden beauty here!

Have you ever heard of architectural salvage? If not don’t worry, we hadn’t either! Essentially, this kind of salvage, or flipping, involves going into old homes or places and salvaging critical elements of those spaces, the random pieces that still look great and are living pieces of history, then taking them for use in our own homes!

One TikTok creator, Dara, recently took us on a tour of her local salvage slash antique shop, and we have never been more amazed by all the pieces that we saw!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Dara starts off the video by showing off a massive pile of free wood lying out front - a real pile of treasure considering the price of wood. A lot of these pieces probably came from homes older than your parents, salvaged, and hopefully able to be used in some creative way in someone else’s home.

We then get taken inside and immediately we are blown away. There are old windows, pieces of tile from floors and roofs, and so many vintages and antique pieces that show their age in the sheer creativity of their curves and lines. When we say that all kinds of pieces are here, we really do mean it. If you could ever dream of it, it is likely in this shop, and we would give anything to go and spend a couple of hours just wandering around here, breathing in all the old stories that you can practically feel right through the video screen.

We could go on and on about just how many interesting things are here, but we’d like to leave you with another note… Just how many of these pieces are true touchstones to the past, that still echo with tales of their former owners? Architectural salvage is so important, not only to getting great pieces for cheaper than you could buy them nowadays, but also to save those small pieces of history, and the people who’s lives they once enriched, little by little.


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

string of tinsel
Article

This Dollar Tree Gift Box Idea Is Christmas Décor Goals

modern kitchen
Article

Holistic Health Expert Shares Five Toxic Things In Your Kitchen You Need to Get Rid Of

ceiling fan in bedroom
Article

Mom Uses Two-Story Ceiling Space to Build an Entire Room

cleaning floor
Article

Woman Makes "Magic DIY Cream Cleanser" That Works On Almost Every Surface

Fancy home
Article

This Home's Entryway Is an Introvert's Dream

White shirts
Article

Professional Dry Cleaner Shares THE Secret to Getting Your Whites Super White

air plant
Article

These Jellyfish Air Planters Are So Stinkin’ Cute

Christmas wrapping paper
Article

Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly

flower magnets
Article

Woman Transforms Her Boring White Fridge Into Plant Oasis With Cool Magnetic Containers

putting up wallpaper
Article

Woman Transforms Her Bathroom by Adding Elegant Wallpaper

fire extinguisher
Article

Man Transforms Defunct Fire Extinguisher Into Cool Lamp

moving in together
Article

Man’s Advice for Moving In With a Woman Is Pretty Solid

DIY Christmas wreath
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Holiday Mirror Wreath Out of Dollar Tree Items

cleaning dust
Article

This Rant About Cleaning Kitchens Could Not Be More Accurate

shutterstock_477814477
Article

Watch This Woman Turn a Vintage Barbie Jeep Into the Best Planter

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.