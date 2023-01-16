Woman Shares Hack for Anyone Looking to Purchase a Large Area Rug

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are few things better than finding a perfect area rug. It can breathe new life into a room and completely transform it, but area rugs are expensive.

If you're looking to buy an area rug but don't want to pay the price tag that comes along with it, this is an amazing hack. Just ask around at your local flooring company and see if they have any leftover carpet remnants or cuttings laying around. It may not always be available (some companies won't give up their merchandise), but often times there are scraps that are thrown out when they're done with them and they won't charge you anything for them!

There really is something to buying local. See for yourself with these comments from folks who already tried this decor hack.

"The carpet and flooring places sell them cheaper from scraps they know they can never use! We got a 9*11 for $10!!!" @Riley Elizabeth Johnson

And, you shouldn't even have to worry about binding the edges, as one comment shows you can ask a local hardware store.

"Sometimes your local company that does carpet edge binding gives discounts if you say HD/Lowes referred you. The one in our town does." @lynnisamystery

Buying carpeting in bulk is actually a great idea if you want to create the perfect custom-sized rug. This is especially useful if you do not want to spend thousands of dollars on an expensive store-bought rug. Using leftover carpeting will also help reduce waste by reusing materials already available in your home or business.

And, instead of sending off that extra special, custom handwoven rug to a carpet cleaner, you can do a regular steam clean on even the toughest carpet stains right at home.

