Texas Man Strikes “Gold” When He Finds Old Indigenous Artifact in the Dirt

Ever wanted to go on a real treasure hunt? You are not alone. Actually, there are quite a few treasures you can find throughout the states, especially in nature and desert areas in the South, such as Texas. Since much land was stolen from the Indigenous people, there is no surprise certain treasures will eventually come to light, such as this one.

However, if you live in Texas such as TikToker @zacknoack, you might find little Indigenous treasures on the daily.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Don't these look so cool? These little arrowheads look perfect. Some might think he created them himself by shaving and shaping rocks and then placing them throughout the sand camp. I mean it is TikTok after all and certain accounts and videos need to be taken with a grain of salt, or rather sand in this case.

But not this one. Somewhere in Texas at a sand camp, this is happening. He seems to be finding a lot of those arrowheads in the sand, in that area. It's hard to tell if he always digs and looks in the same sand camp, or different areas but this sand camp is quite big. According to one TikToker, this is an old Native American burial ground. However, @zacknoack replied,

"It is illegal to dig known burial mounds. Plus that is bad juju. This is from a camp kitchen due to metates, Manos, tools, and burnt midden rock."

The more you know.

He must have an entire collection by now. Wondering how much these are worth?