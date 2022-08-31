Texas Furniture Flipper Duped This $300 Article Chair For Only $10

Being a furniture flipper sometimes requires a good amount of patience when you’re looking for something in particular, especially when you’re on the hunt for a high-priced item that you desperately want to dupe.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @maggiemcgaugh. She recently came across these beautiful vintage cane chairs while browsing around at an estate sale and easily duped each of the four chairs to look identical to this $300 rattan chair from Article.

As seen in the video, the Texas trash digger and DIY’er purchased the four chairs for $10 each at the estate sale. To do this simple dupe, she simply applied green painter’s tape to the areas that she didn’t intend to spray paint and removed the seat cushions from the chair. To complete the furniture flip, she simply spray painted the rest of the chair black and added the seat cushions back to the chair.

While some people were hoping that she wouldn’t change the appearance of the chairs writing “don’t you dare ruin those vintage chairs…” we’re happy she opted to do the furniture flip anyway because the black spray paint made the chairs look even better, and unsurprisingly many of her followers in the comment section agree with the stunning and simple flip!