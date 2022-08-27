Skip to main content

WI Artist Paints In the “Dark” And the Final Result Is Stunning

Best part is, anyone can try this!

‘In the mind of every artist, there is a masterpiece.’ We find this quote on art pretty darn accurate, as we have seen a number of talented artists featured in our articles! There have been those who have created something out of nothing, built or upcycled furniture into works that should go into a museum, or simple, every day paintings just meant to decorate a home.

Needless to say, we love art. So whenever we see a new artist on our ‘for you’ page, you know we have to give them the spotlight!

So today, let’s talk about GreenGoddess, or GG, over on TikTok. This artist is a brilliant creator who features a lot of portraits on her page. To help herself grow as an artist she has recently started a painting project where she does a thousand different portraits of her followers, which is a fascinating idea.

But today she has decided to do something different - she is going to paint a portrait using colors, but she won’t know which color is which! By turning on a ‘red light’ in her room, the colors are saturated out of her surrounding areas, leaving her paint palette a true unknown. You can look over the colors and might be able to tell that some are darker or lighter than others, but the shades are a mystery.


The inspiration for this picture appears to be GG’s cat, and we see it slowly take shape under the red light, with little flicks for the whiskers and a jaunty pose that perfectly mimics just about any cat. Then it is time for the big reveal! GG turns the lights back on, and we get to see a beautiful pet portrait that has some unusual, but really cool, coloring!

This is a great way to get over a creator’s block, and we can’t wait to see others try something similar!

