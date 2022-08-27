WI Artist Paints In the “Dark” And the Final Result Is Stunning

‘In the mind of every artist, there is a masterpiece.’ We find this quote on art pretty darn accurate, as we have seen a number of talented artists featured in our articles! There have been those who have created something out of nothing, built or upcycled furniture into works that should go into a museum, or simple, every day paintings just meant to decorate a home.

Needless to say, we love art. So whenever we see a new artist on our ‘for you’ page, you know we have to give them the spotlight!

So today, let’s talk about GreenGoddess, or GG, over on TikTok. This artist is a brilliant creator who features a lot of portraits on her page. To help herself grow as an artist she has recently started a painting project where she does a thousand different portraits of her followers, which is a fascinating idea.

But today she has decided to do something different - she is going to paint a portrait using colors, but she won’t know which color is which! By turning on a ‘red light’ in her room, the colors are saturated out of her surrounding areas, leaving her paint palette a true unknown. You can look over the colors and might be able to tell that some are darker or lighter than others, but the shades are a mystery.



The inspiration for this picture appears to be GG’s cat, and we see it slowly take shape under the red light, with little flicks for the whiskers and a jaunty pose that perfectly mimics just about any cat. Then it is time for the big reveal! GG turns the lights back on, and we get to see a beautiful pet portrait that has some unusual, but really cool, coloring!



This is a great way to get over a creator’s block, and we can’t wait to see others try something similar!