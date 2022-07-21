Skip to main content

Man Leaves Artwork Around For Lucky People To Find and TBH We’re Jealous Of His Town!

what a cool way to spread some positivity.

Art can be expensive. Rightfully so, considering how much time, effort and thought goes into an artist’s work. While some artists place a hefty price tag on their art and some people are able to afford it purchase it at their expected price, not all people who are fans of artists’ work can afford to do so.

Understanding this, artist and TikTok content creator @jdrewsilvers posted a video showing how he recently started leaving pieces of his heart, oops - we mean art, around his hometown for a lucky passerby to stumble upon and keep for themselves.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, the artist walks to an intersection and places a uniquely carved Birch wood mushroom shelf on a pole near an intersection in his hometown. On the back of the cool-looking and trendy mushroom is a sweet note that reads “This little mushroom is a gift for whomever happens to find it. I hope it gives little joy on your journey today.”  

We love this sweet gesture and so do people in the comments. “I would be soooooo excited if I found that!!! @mysticmeechelle commented. “I would love to find that it would make my day,” @greeneyedkittycat shared. “I'd be ecstatic to find one of these!,” @aj4kids wrote.

TBH, if we stumbled across this cool art, this would make our day better as well!

