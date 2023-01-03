Mom Transforms “Asylum Chic” Basement Into the Ultimate Family Hang Out Spot

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Basements are typically the one space in the home that’s often forgotten about or is left as the last space in the home that gets a makeover and we totally understand why — out of sight, out of mind.

However, this mom and TikTok content creator @buildandcreatehome was determined to give her basement a makeover to transform it from a bland, slightly unusable room, to a stellar hangout spot for her kids and she did an astonishing job!

Commonly referred to around their household as “asylum chic,” the basement had a bit of a “cold” feeling with plan white bare walls, gray tile flooring and basic dim lighting. To give this space the ultimate makeover, she installed new lighting on the ceiling beams, laid down some vinyl plank flooring to give the space a more cozy feeling, added some fresh paint and built a portable fireplace before adding in the awesome décor pieces.

We’re not only amazed with them makeover, but how she also transformed this space and made into the ultimate cozy hang out spot just in time for her kids to lounge around during the holiday season, while apparently doing majority of the work on her own!

