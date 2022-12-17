You Can Do a Soil Test for Free With Supplies You Already Have at Home.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Growing your own fruits, vegetables, and flowers at home may seem like an unfeasible reality, but quite honestly it is so incredibly simple once you get down to the basics of it. Plants really only need three things to grow; water, sunlight, and nutrients. Once you have these three things on lock you can start deciding what crops you can grow in your soil type if you choose to opt for ground garden beds.

Knowing your soil type is crucial for successful growing. Some crops do much better in soils that have a heavier sandy makeup such as potatoes, carrots, and lavender. Others grow well in clay soils, like chard, snap beans, and lettuce varieties.

If you are unsure of your soil type you don’t have to spend the extra money on fancy test kits to get a in depth understanding, instead TikTok farm page @regenerativefarmers posted a video to TikTok showing you how you can test your soil at home, for free, with supplies you probably already have.

Using a mason jar, fill it about half way with native topsoil from the area you wish to garden or already have an established garden. Once the dry soil is placed in your jar, fill it with water to almost the top brim of the jar. Give your jar a serious shaking- to break the aggregate up- and leave it to set and settle. It may take a few days or even up to a week to let the dirt fully settle depending on your soil type, once the dirt has settled to the bottom and the water standing above the dirt is almost clear it is time to read your soil type. Sand will be at the bottom, followed by silt, and then clay. You can break each layer into a percentage to have a better understanding of your soil composition!

