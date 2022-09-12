Skip to main content

This Attic Transformation Will Legitimately Blow Your Mind

If you have unused attic space, this is your sign to give it a facelift.

Everyone loves a spooky attic. However, this would stop me from using the attic for anything useful, other than storage. But no need to panic, this can be fixed with a little bit of patience, a vision, and a few tools. And it is no secret that women certainly can do what men do when it comes to home renovations. Maybe even better, as we add a certain touch to it. Maybe it's love? Regardless, I believe that if the vibe is set, an attic could look warm and inviting. Don't believe me?

WATCH THE VIDEO

This TikTok creator, who goes by the username @avigailadam1, demonstrates how she turned her spooky-looking attic into an at-home spa that gives off vintage dollhouse vibes. It includes a bathtub with brass feet, a few rocking horses, vintage brushes, industrial lights, plants, a sauna, and a TV mounted to the wall because why not?

You are probably wondering if the bathtub is a functioning one. You are not the only one. TikTok user @faith_inmann was also curious to find out. In a second video, Avigail reveals that her attic bathtub is working just fine.

As you can see, an attic is not only there for storage or to be the designated location for a spooky Halloween party, it could become so much more. You could turn an attic into a playroom for the kiddos - if you have some - or your fur babies. It could also be transformed into another bedroom for your guests, or it could become your own sanctuary when you need to escape your daily responsibilities to have some well-deserved alone time. Everyone needs a little break.

What matters is the color scheme, since the attic usually doesn't get much light - unless you add more windows to the walls and roof just like Avigail did to her attic makeover. Choosing a lighter color or colors will give it a less spooky and more inviting vibe. And when it comes to other furniture, your ideas can run wild, as the options are endless. However, if your home has a certain style or theme it is better to continue with that while doing your attic DIY makeover. 

