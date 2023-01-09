Attic Goes From Haunted House to Gorgeous Primary Bedroom in Stunning Transformation

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Attics and basements are often the forgotten about or forbidden space in a home that’s typically used as a storage to house seasonal decorations and other items in the home that aren’t necessarily being used, but haven’t quite made it to the trash yet, either.

However, rather than continue the cycle of using the attic as a junk room, TikToker @henrynahurski, decided to upgrade the attic in his home and the transformation is stunning!

Sure, this renovation may have taken some time to complete, but we think the final look of the transformed space was worth it! During the nine month renovation, he created a gorgeous primary bedroom with an attached bath that includes a stand alone shower, a soaking tub with a nice view, beautiful lighting and more.

Unsurprisingly, his followers and viewers in the comment section are just as impressed with this stunning transformation as we are, with many of them leaving comments letting him know how great of a job he’s done and how lovely the space is.

The transformed attic looks so cozy and perfect for hosting visitors! We can’t wait to see more of this space after he finishes completely furnishes it!

