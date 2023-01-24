New Mom Makes Half-Bath a Pink Paradise All On Her Own

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Just because you were in intense labor giving birth a few months ago, doesn't mean you can't start a new bathroom transformation and do more labor. At least for some women, that's easy to do just two months after giving birth.

Such as for TikTok creator and new mom Syd, who decided she wanted to give her daughter's bathroom a girly makeover, which took quite some time. Let's check it out!

It turned out great!

Also, this is quite impressive! Syd worked on this DIY project, whenever her daughter was sleeping and then whenever her husband came home.

As shown in the video, Syd started this journey by removing the towel racks. She then removed the mirror, as well as the pink tiles. The next step required her to remove the sink, and then add bead board to the wall to cover the left-over tiles. She and her husband then added trim to cover the unevenness of the bead board. After that, she primed the bead board and then painted it and the wall in the color "Sedona Pink" by Behr.

The final touches included a stencil design for the wall, penny tiles for the floor, a new light fixture, a new toilet, and of course a new sink with a new mirror.

And the final results are stunning.

Unfortunately, after months of hard labor, they moved out of this home. Luckily for the new owners, they have a brand new, chic bathroom which they'll hopefully keep.

TikTok was also stunned by her commitment, so shortly after giving birth. Although some people were upset, Syd removed the tiles.

We love the new look. Too bad, Syd can't enjoy her hard labor any longer.

