This Hack for Storing Baby Bibs Is Pure Genius

Babies don’t come with instruction manuals, so when parents share brilliant ideas and hacks with each other, it’s always appreciate. While hacks don’t completely take away from the fact that parenting is a lot of work, it does make the job a lot easier.

And thanks to mama and TikTok content creator @moonandrue, we have another amazing hack that us parents can add to our list to help make the struggle less real when parenting our babies and toddlers.

How brilliant is this storage hack?! She simply uses the command strip behind the seat on the high chair to hold a few of the silicone bibs, as well as a shower shelf storage unit to house additional bibs underneath the high chair’s seat.

Unsurprisingly, many of her followers and viewers in the comment section love this easy hack, too! “So clever! Mine are currently launched on a shelf on top of some books. Babies come with so much stuff,” @christina.likes commented. “This is ingenious!” @alicemartyl wrote.

We agree! We love how this storage hack for holding baby bibs is both convenient and organized, while not taking up unnecessary space!

