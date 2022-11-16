Woman Makes a “Snowy” Christmas Tree With the Help of Baby’s Breath

So, you want to do something for Christmas but you also want to do something that is just a bit on the different side. Maybe something smaller that you can throw together with what you already have (hello, leftover candles!), or a DIY that is more on the extravagant side that will have all the visitors to your home in awe over your decorating prowess!



Well, today we are taking a bit from both a and b with an adorable, yet fairly simple still, ‘snowy’ Christmas tree that only requires some baby’s breath and a bit of creativity!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, we have featured FangFangYan quite a bit on our page already. They are a super creative TikTok’er who has an ability to make things so gorgeous and yet so simple, all at the same time, and they’ve nailed it once more today with this super sweet snowy tree.

For this DIY you’ll want to craft some craft foam, preferably in dark green and in a cone shape, and super glue it to your base. Then grab your faux baby’s breath and start sticking it into the foam, making sure you fill in anywhere that you see a gap. Follow that up by taking some fairy lights, the super small twinkly string of lights that you can buy from your local Dollar Store, and wrap that around your ‘tree’ base.

After that, take some cute push pins with larger ball ends in complimentary colors and stick them in here and there on your tree - these will mimic ornaments. You can add a final star on top, then turn on the light, cover the whole thing with a cloche top to wrap up the whole look! And that is it - super creative, super cute, and not costly at all!



