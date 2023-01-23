If More Space Is Needed For Baby Clothes, Try This Hanger Hack

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Are you a first-time parent, or maybe just someone looking to make a little extra space in your home now that you have a small child (or several) living in the household with you? Maybe you’ve already got all sorts of bottles, diapers, and all the other little things that you pretty much need to have in your nursery whenever you’ve got an infant or even a young child.



Clothes are a part of that, and any person who’s had a kid knows how quickly they go through clothes and how many you need to have, and how much space they, surprisingly, take up. Luckily for all of us Ariel Davis has a super simple hack for dealing with that exact problem!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, this hack really works well when you have a ton of onesies - the kind that snap at the crotch and are so helpful whenever your kiddo has a blowout of massive proportions. Sure you could go ahead and fold them all up and hope like heck that you remember where each of them are, or that they don’t take up too much space.

Or, you could just get a few hangers. But don’t put the hangers through the sleeves of the onesies! Instead, you’ll want to flip them upside down, unsnap the snaps, then snap them around the horizontal section of each hanger. Doing so should allow you to hang multiple onesies from a single hanger, probably at least three or four if you don’t want too much crowding!

Now that you’re all snapped up, simply hang the hangers up the way you normally would! You should now be able to quickly and easily be able to sort through your assorted onesies, and if you really feel like it, you could even sort according to color and style! It makes it far easier to simply wash, dry, snap, then unsnap and take whenever needed!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.