Mom Gives Baby Gates a Stylish Home Makeover

Any parent to active babies and toddlers know from experience just how busy are little ones can be, so it’s always best to be cautious, While it’s important to baby proof your cabinets and drawers, it’s also just as important to install baby gates if you live in a home that has stairs. Sure, you can get just about any type of baby gate to baby proof your home, but if you want to keep a certain aesthetic, why not make them cute?

That’s exactly what TikToker and mama @farmhouseish did and we absolutely love this idea. It’s simple, stylish and most importantly, it works to baby proof the stairs!

To create these cute DIY baby gates, she used multiple pieces of wood that she cute at a 45 degree angle to create a fun and cute abstract pattern, wood glue, nails, sander and paint to get the job done and we have to say we are impressed with this DIY!

Some of her followers and viewers of the video pointed out that the abstract pattern she created can make the DIY baby gate climbable, but as she noted in the action, if you have a climber, go all vertical with the wood slats instead to ensure the safety of your baby.

