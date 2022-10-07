New Jersey Man Surprises BFF With Fully Decorated Nursery After She Delivers Baby Three Weeks Early

Birthing a baby is no easy feat, no matter how many times you’ve went through the experience. And sometimes, what makes the birthing process even more difficult is when the baby is born earlier than expected and you’re not quite prepared for the early arrival.

In times like this, it’s great to have an amazing support system. And that exactly what TikTok user and interior designer @pleasetalkaboutbrun0 appears to be for his best friend whom he managed to surprise with a fully decorated nursery after she springily had her baby three weeks early!

As seen in the quick video of the nursery reveal, it’s absolutely gorgeous! He mentions in another video that although he and his best friend previously discussed that she wanted a vegetable-themed nursery and knew how much money she wanted to put into the project, the nursery hadn’t officially been put together yet due to their schedules. Thankfully, though, he was able to pull off putting together the beautiful nursery in a rush after making a digital rendering of the room, sourcing some of the big furniture from Facebook marketplace and getting his BFF’s house key from her cousin-in-law so he was able to sneak in and complete the nursery.

Much like his followers and viewers in the comment section, we’re amazed by this beautiful transformation and the fact that he executed it so quickly.

Clearly, it pays big to have a best friend that’s also an interior designer!