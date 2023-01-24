Woman Paints Outlets a Stunning Baby Pink and It Totally Transforms Her Kitchen

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One big misconception that’s associated with rented homes is that you can’t make any changes to your temporary space, however, thanks to many TikTok content creators that share their renter-friendly DIY projects with their followers, this myth has been debunked time and time again.

Recently, I came across these cute DIY outlets that TikTok content creator @okie.raegan easily painted pink to upgrade her kitchen space and I’m in love with how it turned out!

To do this simple DIY project, all she did was remove the outlets from the wall and took the DIY project outside to her garage to allow plenty of space to be as messy as she needed to be while doing the simple DIY. She then applied Rust-Oleum paint and primer spray in the color “Candy pink” to each outlet and allowed them to dry completely before screwing the outlets back into the wall.

Unsurprisingly, some of her followers and viewers of the video loved this simple and different DIY project. “I love how you’re making this place so much more your own!” @devonleeme wrote.

I agree! I love how this subtle change made such a big difference in her kitchen and gave the space its’ own feel!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.