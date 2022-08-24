Skip to main content

Baby Waters Tree Every Day and Mom noticed It Made a Huge Difference Compared to Neighbors’ Trees

There is a lesson to be learned here…

It’s been said that all babies and children are intuitive, but there are some kids who are highly intuitive and are exceptionally aware of the needs and feelings of their family, friends, pets and even plants.

Such is the case with TikTok user and content creator @chubidubis_yari who shared this video of her adorable baby boy using his intuitive skills (as well as his bright yellow toy cup) to water his family’s beautiful flower tree every afternoon. And thankfully he takes the time to water the tree everyday, because there’s a noticeable difference between his tree and the neighbors’ trees.

Taking his little yellow cup, the baby boy fills it up with water from his playground set and empties the cup onto the soil surrounding the tree. While the video doesn’t show or indicate how many times he does this simple step, it’s safe to assume he gives the tree exactly what it needs because it’s clearly thriving. The tree has the most beautiful pink flowers that are blooming from the abundance of beautiful green leaves growing from its’ stems. 

When you compare their tree to the neighbors’ trees, their tree appears to regrowing at a faster rate judging by the flowers it’s produced, the shade it provides and how big it is, as opposed to the neighbors, whose trees’ hasn’t produced any flowers yet and aren’t nearly as big as theirs.

Of course it’s okay to let Mother Nature do what she does best and watch the trees grow at their own pace, but often times, a little extra TLC goes a long way, especially when the care is coming from someone as adorable as this baby boy! 

