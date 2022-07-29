Skip to main content

Watch Backyard Transform From Dry Grass Patch to Oasis

Talk about a makeover!

Our backyards see a lot of action - often, it's where we have our gardens, where we gather, host barbecues and parties, and where pets have a chance to run around. Unfortunately, especially in dry weather or in homes that took a while to sell, they can get pretty neglected and it takes some time and effort (and a lot of creativity) to bring them back to any sort of glory.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Luckily homeowners such as Geralynn Brennan have said time and effort to do just such a thing! Her backyard started as a dry and patchy wasteland where very little grew. It was just an open area that was kind of… there, and really didn’t have much going for it besides that it was a wide open space.

So imagine our surprise and awe when we got to see the stunning transformation that took this backyard from blah to jaw-dropping. Everything about the area was changed from the ground up, and we should all be giving Geralynn a standing ovation at this time.

So what was added? In the video you can see a patio was poured, and a new pathway built to come down from the back stairs to the new seating area. The stairs appear almost natural, and are surrounded by stone to give it a very earthy, woodsy feel.

On the new slab there is a huge seating area with loungers that oversee the area where a small hot tub and larger pool with crystalline waters were installed. A few garden areas and accents were also added to help round out the area with some greenery. Toss in some accent lighting, including string lights and pole lights, as well as some cobblestone pathways, and this family now has the backyard of their (and our) dreams!

Best of all, there is plenty of seating and available room for this family to bring in others to enjoy the surroundings. So, we’ve got to ask… Geralynn, can we come and visit? 

