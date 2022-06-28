Skip to main content

Woman Inserts Flowers Into Balloon to Create Perfect Table Center Pieces For Weddings and We're In Love

Absolutely gorgeous!

If it’s one thing all brides know and understand about planning a wedding it can expensive quick and can be a very tedious and time consuming task, especially if you’re DIY-ing everything on your own. While I’m all about saving money and cutting costs in areas in which you can do so, I’ve also learned over the years that sometimes paying for convince and quality is absolutely necessary.

So, if you’re not the most creative person or lack the amount of time that it takes to DIY your entire wedding, then may want to consider these amazing custom balloons from Blossom In a Bubble! The woman behind the business somehow inserts flowers into a balloon and it is one of the most ethereal and beautiful items we’ve ever seen! For the brides-to-be, these balloons are perfect for your table centerpieces!

WATCH THE VIDEO

These flowers in a ballon are so unique and intricate and we love it! We’re amazed how she’s able to insert the flowers into the balloon, but are also just as shocked with how long these balloons can last — over three months with proper care.

Naturally, viewers in the comments were so curious about these lovely balloons and one user even inquired about a tutorial, in which the creator mentioned she offers an online course that shows how to make these yourself.

Whether you decide to purchase these or enroll in the class, these balloons will be an amazing décor piece at your upcoming wedding!

