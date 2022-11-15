Crafty Lady Uses Marble Color Balloons to Quickly Decorate Christmas Ornaments

If you still need Christmas decor, now might be a good time to get started on that. The Dollar Tree, Michaels, and Target are all great destinations to gather what you need to then create your own, such as these giant DIY ornaments. Speaking of ornaments - which are expensive, especially the glass ones - there are other hacks to cut the cost in half.

TikTok creator @popitballoons shares in her video how she makes ornaments with marbled balloons. That's right!

They look like real glass ornaments!

All that's needed are plastic ornaments and balloons. You can get these plastic ornaments - in bulk and for a decent price - at Michaels.

However, if you decide to use glass ornaments instead - this works too, just be careful to not be adding too much pressure. But if they should break because they fell down from the Christmas tree or you accidentally dropped one after pulling the balloon over - these would be shatterproof. This is also a good way to upcycle old ornaments and give them a facelift, so to speak.

This TikTok creator used marbled balloons in the video, but you can use any color or pattern, really. You can also spray paint them with glitter, so they get this rough texture some Christmas ornaments have. As you might have guessed, the options are endless. The TikTok community also thought that this hack is genius.

And if you're looking for a fun DIY project the entire family can join - this would be it, or at least it would be a great way to entertain the kiddos. In that case, I'd say using plastic ornaments is the better option.

I'll have to try this out myself!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.