Woman Makes Textured Wall Art Using Only Bamboo Mat

Do you have a bare wall in your house that you aren’t sure what to do with? Maybe some small area in your bedroom or living room that is looking a little bit bare? Well, we are here to help!

There are so many beautiful ways to help bring some artistic expression to your home, including painting your walls, or even making some home-made, DIY art! Take this creative use for a bamboo mat that takes something old, something you might not even give a second glance, and giving it a whole new look and life as artwork!

Artist and creator Erena Te Paa is an interior designer who knows exactly how to take spaces to a whole new level with only a few changes. One of the things that she has done in her own home is to take something old, a bamboo mat, and turn it into a unique piece of artwork with only a few simple steps.

She first grabs an old bamboo mat and cleans it. Then she brings out the backing for a frame that she’d already bought - you could find something similar at your local big box store or maybe even hunt down an old frame from a resale store. This makes it a bit cheaper still, and can also save that frame from eventually being tossed away, especially if its artwork hasn’t held up that well.

Erena follows that up by cutting the bamboo floor mat to fit into the frame. This mat in particular is a little bit easier as it has smaller square sections rather than longer ones. Put in the frame, make sure it fits, and fill in the gaps as necessary with the pieces that you had originally cut off. You can then remove everything once you have a good fit and lay down a thick layer of wood glue before replacing the bamboo mat and making sure that it sticks well throughout.

Leave it to dry overnight and presto - brand new beautiful textured wall art that you can display anywhere! You could use this in so many ways including, as one commenter pointed out, as a part of a headboard, or even out in your garden as a bit of artistic expression! Or maybe, if you are daring, add some color here and there for a little pop!