Skip to main content

Woman Makes Textured Wall Art Using Only Bamboo Mat

Do you have a bare wall in your house that you aren’t sure what to do with? Maybe some small area in your bedroom or living room that is looking a little bit bare? Well, we are here to help!

There are so many beautiful ways to help bring some artistic expression to your home, including painting your walls, or even making some home-made, DIY art! Take this creative use for a bamboo mat that takes something old, something you might not even give a second glance, and giving it a whole new look and life as artwork!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Artist and creator Erena Te Paa is an interior designer who knows exactly how to take spaces to a whole new level with only a few changes. One of the things that she has done in her own home is to take something old, a bamboo mat, and turn it into a unique piece of artwork with only a few simple steps.

She first grabs an old bamboo mat and cleans it. Then she brings out the backing for a frame that she’d already bought - you could find something similar at your local big box store or maybe even hunt down an old frame from a resale store. This makes it a bit cheaper still, and can also save that frame from eventually being tossed away, especially if its artwork hasn’t held up that well.

Erena follows that up by cutting the bamboo floor mat to fit into the frame. This mat in particular is a little bit easier as it has smaller square sections rather than longer ones. Put in the frame, make sure it fits, and fill in the gaps as necessary with the pieces that you had originally cut off. You can then remove everything once you have a good fit and lay down a thick layer of wood glue before replacing the bamboo mat and making sure that it sticks well throughout.

Leave it to dry overnight and presto - brand new beautiful textured wall art that you can display anywhere! You could use this in so many ways including, as one commenter pointed out, as a part of a headboard, or even out in your garden as a bit of artistic expression! Or maybe, if you are daring, add some color here and there for a little pop!

borax crystal
Article

Woman Makes Her Own Gorgeous Crystals Using Borax

Halloween plate
Article

Men Concoct Brilliant Way to Use Holiday Decorative Plates and Trays That Has Nothing to Do With Serving Food

Fly on glass
Article

This Fly Trap Trick Will Capture Even the Fastest House Fly

fruit in kitchen
Article

Here’s How to Get Rid of Those Pesky Drain Flies Once and For All

area rug in bedroom
Article

Woman Transforms '5 Below' Rugs Into Gorgeous Statement Piece

basket of vegetables
Article

Woman Shares Dollar Store Hack That Will Keep Your Fall Veggies Safe

bathroom vanity
Article

Man's $200 DIY Makeover Gave His Bathroom Instant Expensive Hotel Vibes

Mushroom plant decor
Article

This Adorable Mushroom Garland Comes Entirely From the Dollar Store

shutterstock_1840796110
Article

Woman Swears Grandmom’s Soap Shaving Hack Is a Home Game-Changer

putting together bookshelf
Article

TikTok Creator Transforms Ikea Bookshelf Into Stunning West Elm TV Console Dupe

compact minimalist Ikea kitchen
Article

Watch This Average Kitchen Get a Witchy Makeover

shutterstock_2031269402
Article

If You’re Into Natural, Boho Decor, You’re going to be Obsessed With How Woman Stores Necklaces

pulling up carpet
Article

NY Restoration Team Shows Us What Decades Of Carpeted Floor Looks Like

laundry room
Article

Video of What Comes Out Woman's Washer After Not Cleaning It For Five Years Is Unbelievable

office cabinet
Article

Woman Beautifully Transforms Her Office Cabinet For Only Five Dollars and We're Shook

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.