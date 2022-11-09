Man Finds Bar Cart In the Trash and Gives It a Great Second Life

Sometimes the greatest finds come from the most unexpected places, wouldn’t you agree? We’ve seen it time and time again here at DenGarden, especially when it comes to creators finding the coolest and oddest furniture items to flip in random junk sales or even straight out of the trash, in some cases!

Well, that is exactly what happened to content creator Adrian Vazquez when he came across a super cool find just thrown out when a previous tenant had left! Let’s talk about that!

So Adrian recently found a bar cart pretty much just sitting in a hallway by the trash. Though dirty, the cart itself was still in decent condition and Adrian could only guess that it had been left behind when whoever had once owned it had moved out of their apartment. Of course, he is the type to believe in waste not, want not, so he immediately snagged the cart and took it home.

The very first thing that Adrian does after getting the cart into his apartment is to get the entire thing cleaned up. It’s obviously seen some better days and the glass is streaked with a good deal of gunk, but a little bit of elbow grease and some Clorox spray and it looks almost new.

Once clean, Adrian finagles the bar cart into its new position where it will have a brand new life doubling as both a bar and coffee cart. Liquor bottles go on the bottom level before his coffee maker, coffee pods, and some flavorings go up on the top level. A couple of extra decorations and the entire look comes together in a way that would have us assuming that Adrian had bought this cart exactly for this purpose, not found it out in the trash!



