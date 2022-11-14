“Bar Keepers Friend” Completely Saved These Expensive Enamel Cookware

Enamel coated cast iron is among the top choices of cookware for both at home chefs and professionals in the culinary industry. The enamel coating on the cookware forms a protective coating over the cast iron, removing the need to take careful care of cast iron pans. The cast iron itself does a great job at holding heat and distributing it evenly throughout the pan to create an even cook. It’s dishwater safe, sturdy, and usually very easy to clean.

Often coated cast iron cleans up really well with soap, warm water and a scrubby sponge, but sometimes they can develop a burnt discoloration and a sort of staging look even after you wash it with soap and water. A family owned appliance, mattress, & grill store in Canada @mcmullanappliance posted to TikTok a video showing just how easy it is to get these tricky stains out and it only uses one ingredient; Bar Keepers Friend.

After getting two beat up coated cast iron dutch ovens from a customer for free, the man decides there is too much value in them to just toss them in the garbage bin, he first cleans them to the best of his ability with soap and warm water. After getting the bulk of the mess off leaving just a tough yellow stain and black marking on the surface of the dutch oven he grabs his secret weapon- Bar Keepers Friend. He sprinkles the Bar Keepers Friend on the bottom of the dutch oven and first uses the soft side of the sponge after a few swipes he flips the sponge over for extra scrubbing power and the stains instantly disappear.

After scrubbing all sides of the dutch ovens with the Bar Keepers Friend the man reveals a sparkling clean and almost new looking enamel coated cast iron!

