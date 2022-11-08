Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Bar Stools With Paint and Grout

Who knew grout could be used for more than just tiles!

Often bar stools are placed in areas of the house where they will be admired, unlike normal kitchen chairs that tuck in and hide under the low rise kitchen table, whereas bar stools sit high and elevated almost in line of sight of where the eyes graze when you walk into the room.

Since barstools are such a statement piece it's important you have ones that speak to you and if you can buy them try to make them! This is what content creator and DIY lover @smorhome has done, except she used two materials that would shock most; masonite and grout. 

Starting with a truly beautiful inspiration picture for her barstool transformation the woman gets to work. She has four identical metal bar stools, she takes the seat cushions off and reupholsters them with a thick moss green canvas material. She then paints the metal frames white and uses a paint brush to dab grout onto the metal chair to add texture. To make the scallop design along the seat bottom she uses masonite to draw a scallop design. She cuts each scallop out and ensures they are all relatively the same size, and paints them white. She then adds a generous amount of grout to each to get the same texture she gave to the metal on the chairs and dusts them white spray.

The final result is so beautiful, and looks like something that belongs in a fairy cafe.

