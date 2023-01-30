This Is a Sign to Paint the Toilet Barbie Pink

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

While some people prefer darker shades and live in a home that's painted black, others prefer a Barbie dream house with everything in soft pastels, even the stainless-steel fridge.

DIYer and TikTok creator Sophia is one of these people who loves everything in pastels, and therefore, the bathroom needs to be painted as well. Let's take a look!

Barbie would undoubtedly approve of this pink bathroom makeover.

If you've checked out her other videos, you can tell it's a vibe. And it's fitting. It's hard to tell which paint she used for the toilet specifically, as she hasn't mentioned it in her caption or comments. However, for all other surfaces, such as the stainless-steel fridge, she used the "All Surface Rust-Oleum Satin Rose Paint & Primer," which seems to only be available in the UK. Nevertheless, there are other options available at Home Depot or Lowes.

One TikToker mentioned in the comments section, to sand the toilet first and then use appliance epoxy paint. Once the epoxy paint has cured, you can spray paint it with Rust-Oleum, and lastly, seal it with a coat of clear spray lacquer.

You could also just use a waterproof primer, Rust-Oleum spray paint specifically for tubs and tiles, and a clear coat to give it an extra layer of protection. You would need to probably still sand it down first, to remove the old finish. But it seems fairly easy.

People on TikTok loved this idea, too.

As TikToker @glittergoddessnails commented,

"Good lord woman. You have the freaken best house."

She does, indeed.

And TikToker @alohahippiechick mentioned,

"Love."

We do, too!

