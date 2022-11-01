Skip to main content

Woman Shows Off Amazing Barn Sale Finds And We Are Totally Jealous

BRB while we figure out the drive to Vermont!

You are likely to find the most unlikely and awesome things in the most unusual spaces. At least, that is what so many furniture flippers and up-cyclers have managed to figure out over the years! Heading out and hunting down those unusual finds, the things that can be restored to former glories or given brand-new lives is part of what makes flipping so fun!

And what better place to find unusual and new-to-you pieces than a thrift store or even a barn sale? Oh, you’ve never heard of a barn sale? Let us introduce you!

So a barn sale is pretty much exactly what it sounds like - an entire barn filled with all sorts of collectibles and antiques that someone has gathered over time and is now wanting to sell. TikTok creator Grace, of GracefulDesigns, often finds herself traveling to such barn sales in her local area as she is constantly on the lookout for things to thrift and flip.

What did Grace find on her recent dive into such a sale? Well, pretty much anything you could imagine. As she says, a lot of barn sales are a random collection of all sorts of items and you might be able to find one jewel in the junk, but a lot of it is just kind of tossed about. This particular barn sale, however, has been carefully curated over time by someone who obviously had a good idea for a lot of great pieces.

There are outdoor pieces, old cookware, road signs, and license plates galore. You can also see black and white vintage portraits that we can only guess the age of, Singer sewing machine pedestals that look to be made of real marble, antique battery jars, and so, so much more.

Grace also points out that, at least in her area, there are so many small farms and older individuals who have tucked themselves away into the woods, collecting all sorts of things over the years. That alone makes these finds so unusual and rare, and we can only wish we could drive all the way over just to see a fraction of what is there!


