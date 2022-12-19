Man Transforms Average Door Into a Barnyard Sliding Beauty

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sliding barn doors have taken off recently and become a popular option in home design. They can transform the typical entry door look, make for ease of use, be fully customizable and are surprisingly easy to DIY if you purchase the sliding door hardware kits.

TikTok content creator and DIY home renovation-est @realliferenovation posted a video to TikTok showing how he DIYed a barn door using his original hinge and latch door, Loctite, and some simple wood flooring panels, all without the use of power tools… and the results are seamless.

To make his DIY the man first takes his original door off its hinges and brings it to his workshop for its transformation. He uses wood floor panels that just need a simple slice of with a knife and a snap on the slice line to get the desired cut. He cuts all his boards to the right length to fit his door, front and back.

The man then adds Loctitie all over the door and starts to lay his wood pieces he cut. He stains the trim, and adds it to the sides of the door.

After installing the sliding barn door hardware the man then hangs the freshly crafted barn door, slides it back and forth for a test, and it's ready to be used!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.