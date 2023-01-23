This Hidden In-House Speak-Easy Is Basement Goals

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Basements aren’t exactly the thing that I think about the most when I’m picturing an exciting, fun space in your house. Sure, there are some people out there who can take the space and transform it into a game room or something similar, but for the most part, it’s just dank, dark, and unused.

But at least one family, as realtor Julie Reddington reveals, has figured out the perfect way of transforming their basement space, taking it from just another subfloor to a surprisingly awesome speakeasy!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, the thing that I can personally appreciate the most about this speakeasy is the fact that it is quite a bit… hidden. In fact, if it hadn’t been pointed out, I would never have even noticed that it was there in the first place!



To get into the speakeasy, you have to first move an entire bookshelf to one side, then the space is revealed. An entire underground space, complete with a fully functioning bar, a great looking set up, and even a disco ball up on the ceiling!

That isn’t even mentioning the sink, pretty much the entire kitchen set up, a separate seating arrangement where you can talk quietly with those around you or simply enjoy a nice cocktail and a show, etc. The space is huge, staggeringly so, and you could host an entire huge party without anyone outside ever

Personally, if I had this space, I might never leave it, which I guess is sort of a problem. But hey, at least I’d invite some of my friends and family down along with me!



