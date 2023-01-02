This Hack Takes Ikea Cabinets from Basic to Bougie for Cheap

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If there is one thing that I have learned in my time about writing on DenGarden it is just how awesome Ikea is. Sure I already loved the place, and what isn’t there to love? Cheaper than average but still good looking and rather sturdy furniture - it is the perfect combination? But I also learned that there are seemingly endless ways to take your Ikea furniture to whole new levels!

Case in point, this epic ‘basic to bougie’ transformation of a set of traditional Ikea cabinets all thanks to Amanda Magdaline!

So what I love most about this look is the fact that it starts off with something that is already super plain, even boring by some standards. This isn’t an already awesome piece taken to that ‘next’ level, it’s made to look good from stock.

Amanda starts off with two Ikea drawers with multiple pullouts, with a small box in between the two as a spacer. Now, she wanted all the function of all the drawers (and there are about nine on each side), but for it to look a LOT less cluttered. She does so by creating three larger frames that help separate the nine drawers so they look like three larger ones, using wood she got from her local hardware store.

From there, as an additional way to elevate the look of the drawers, she also cut down some pole wrap. This pole wrap is cut to the size she needs for each of the drawer’s faces before being wood-glued into place. The drawer frames are then added, as well as all of the new hardware, and voila! An amazing new look at a fraction of the price for something similar from the store!



