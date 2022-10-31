Skip to main content

These Amazon Must-Haves for the Bathroom Will Have You Immediately Adding to Your Cart

We’re sort of obsessed with all of this!

We can all agree that Amazon is the mecca for everything, whether it is clothing or furniture - you can be sure that Amazon has it, even amazing cleaning products like this one. But there is so much more to choose from, which can be quite overwhelming. 

That's why TikTok influencer Julianna Christensen (@julianna_claire) reviews the best products on Amazon and lists them on her Amazon storefront. Such as these bathroom essentials, she shares in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO 

Not only are these super cute and stylish but also super practical. 

The first product in the video is this instant dry sink organizer called the Dorai Home Sink Caddy and it is such a game changer. As it organizes soap and lotion dispensers and doesn't leave any messes or puddles of water behind because everything wet will instantly dry. It looks cute, is long-lasting, as well as affordable. 

The next one in line is this JUYSON Toilet Paper Holder that can store your feminine hygiene products and some room spray, so your guests will feel right at home. Most importantly, it can hold your phone and for $22 it's quite the steal.

However, the ultimate gem of these Amazon must-haves is this portable TAO Clean Germ Shield UV Sanitizer, which is a toothbrush holder that also works like a sanitizer with UV light. It can be used for electric- or regular toothbrushes, and the best part is that it is small and affordable.

I don't know about you but I already added all of them to my Amazon cart and if you've seen Julianna's other videos, you know there is so much more a home needs. 

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

Watch This Woman Transform Her Kitchen With One Simple Hack

Slat wall
Article

This Renter-Friendly Hack Will Give You the Slat Wall of Your Dreams

wood buttons
Article

Woman Makes Intricate Wall Design Using Wooden ‘Buttons’

Drinking straws
Article

Florida Man Uses Straw To Help Make Screwing Tiny Screws In Easier

purchased abandoned home
Article

NC Man Takes Home From Abandoned to Dream Cottage and the Results are Jaw-Dropping

Spider web
Article

This Faux Spiderweb Stained Glass Window Will Fool Any Passerbys

Blanket
Article

Man Reinvents Blanket and Honestly We Are Sold

basement
Article

New Home Owner Uncovers a Secret Basement Her Seller Swore the House Didn’t Have

tiny house that has wooden and metal siding
Article

Designer Makes Tiny Home Look Like a Mansion

stain removal
Article

This Amazon Stain Remover Works Like Literal Magic

herbs
Article

This Spiral Herb Garden Is the Stuff of “Kitchen Witch” Dreams

redoing furniture
Article

This Coffin Mirror Dresser Gets the Best Makeover

Seeds
Article

Woman Has Brilliant Idea to Keep Garden Seeds Organized

painting staircases
Article

Woman’s Simple Stair Makeover Changes the Entire Vibe of the Room

kid with secret
Article

Dad Makes Secret Passage Way to Playroom for Daughters and It’s Too Cool

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.