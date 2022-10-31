These Amazon Must-Haves for the Bathroom Will Have You Immediately Adding to Your Cart

We can all agree that Amazon is the mecca for everything, whether it is clothing or furniture - you can be sure that Amazon has it, even amazing cleaning products like this one. But there is so much more to choose from, which can be quite overwhelming.

That's why TikTok influencer Julianna Christensen (@julianna_claire) reviews the best products on Amazon and lists them on her Amazon storefront. Such as these bathroom essentials, she shares in her video.

Not only are these super cute and stylish but also super practical.

The first product in the video is this instant dry sink organizer called the Dorai Home Sink Caddy and it is such a game changer. As it organizes soap and lotion dispensers and doesn't leave any messes or puddles of water behind because everything wet will instantly dry. It looks cute, is long-lasting, as well as affordable.

The next one in line is this JUYSON Toilet Paper Holder that can store your feminine hygiene products and some room spray, so your guests will feel right at home. Most importantly, it can hold your phone and for $22 it's quite the steal.

However, the ultimate gem of these Amazon must-haves is this portable TAO Clean Germ Shield UV Sanitizer, which is a toothbrush holder that also works like a sanitizer with UV light. It can be used for electric- or regular toothbrushes, and the best part is that it is small and affordable.

I don't know about you but I already added all of them to my Amazon cart and if you've seen Julianna's other videos, you know there is so much more a home needs.