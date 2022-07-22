Skip to main content

You Can Clean Your Entire Bathroom With Just These Two Products

This is a cleaning game-changer

So cleaning, as necessary as it is, usually does not wind up on the top favorite things to do list for many people. Sure there are a couple out there who enjoy it, or at least enjoy the results that they get from cleaning, but the actual act? Not many of us are fans.

That means any time we catch wind of a cleaning hack, especially one that doesn’t mean we have to rush out and get some unusual chemical or brand new cleaning equipment, then we jump right on it!

Danielle from MomWhoLovesToClean on TikTok (so we guess she’s one of those few that actually does like to clean), has this shareable cleaning hack for everyone. Her hack means you can clean and disinfect your entire bathroom in only five minutes with some Tide, Bleach, towel or sponge, and a spin mop.

Now if you’ve never heard of a spin mop, these things are awesome. You can dip the mop head into your mixture and the bucket will spin out the excess water and solution, meaning no carrying a dripping mop head across your floor.

First, mix up your cleaning solution following Danielle’s advice then, using the said mixture, wipe down as many surfaces as you can. Then get out your spin mop, which is going to do a lot of the heavy lifting for you. With your spin mop (using a new head), start by cleaning your walls and work your way down.

Danielle says this step is super important because your bathroom, no matter how clean it is or how often you try to scrub, is going to have bacteria everywhere. Anytime you flush you are sending microscopic bacteria into the air which can then land on walls, doors, and floors. Follow that by cleaning around the toilets

Next, put on another new head and get your tub, shower, and shower walls (including glass doors!) Let everything get soaked in the solution, wait then minutes, then rinse everything down. And that is it! From there on out everything can air dry and you have a bathroom that smells, and looks, absolutely amazing!

