Skip to main content

Mom Shares Her Essential Hack for Cleaning a Bathroom In a House Full of Boys

Bleach is your new BFF.

Cleaning the bathroom, or even cleaning in general, can be a tough and laborious process, especially if you aren’t living alone and tidying up after only yourself. Now picture having to do so after a bunch of boys. A bunch of boys who aren’t quite old enough to clean up after themselves, meaning that the bathroom gets quite icky after only a short period of time.

Luckily we’ve got one mama who has come up with one quick and easy solution to help you out on your cleaning journey!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

BayouDoll from TikTok has a few boys living in her house and, like many boys, these kiddos don’t exactly know how to aim (if you know what we are talking about!) That leaves the bathroom, especially the toilet area, quite a mess. But luckily Ms. Bayou knows the exact solution that doesn’t involve dunking the entire toilet in a bucket of bleach!

Instead, simply get your bleach mixture and put it in a bottle with a needle nose tip. That way you aren’t spraying every surface area with bleach, and there’s less scrubbing and cleanup for you! You can just add the mixture exactly where you need it, let it sit there for a bit to really dig into those stains and spills, then wipe it away! This not only makes it easier to clean up, but it also helps prevent the entire room from smelling overwhelmingly of bleach!

Now, you could take a page from many, many commenter’s books and add a drain in the middle of your bathroom too! Then all you have to do is bleach the entire thing and hose it down like you would something outside! It might not be as attractive, but it sure would make things a little bit easier! Others also suggest adding shaving cream to your cleaning routine as it will help break down overwhelming smells while also cleaning at the same time! 

shutterstock_305756882
Article

Girlfriend Installs Creative Display for Her Boyfriend’s Hot Wheels Collection

spider in a web
Article

Here’s How to Paint Using Real Spiderwebs

shutterstock_1028528137
Article

This Lady Lives in an Actual Castle, Watch How She Cleans it

kid on tractor
Article

High School Has a 'Drive Anything But A Car' Day And What Happens Is Hilarious

books
Article

Husband Installs Hidden Custom Library In RV for Wife While She’s Away

rainbow stairs
Article

Woman's Pastel Rainbow Stairs Are Taken Up A Notch With One Addition

picture on wall
Article

Woman Installs Ornate Frame Around TV and It Looks Stunning

fridge magnets
Article

Family Elevated Kitchen With These Adorable Fridge DIY Frame Magnets

shutterstock_663866968
Article

Young Boy Builds Functional Entertainment Center Out of Lego Blocks

cleaning floor
Article

Man Shows Us the Magic Weapon To Use While Cleaning And It Will Surprise You

sphynx cat
Article

Woman Makes Her Hairless Cat a Coffin Bed And It Totally Fits

adorable dog
Article

Kitchen Has a Secret Pup Station and Dog Lovers Will Adore This

mug rug
Article

These Mug Rugs Are So Adorable

lamp in room
Article

Woman Revives Broken Lamp and TBH It Looks Prettier Than Before

library shelves
Article

Grandpa Builds Secret Library That You Have to Walk Through a Narnia Wardrobe To Get To

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.