Mom Shares Brilliant Bathroom Design Choice Parents Everywhere Will Want to Copy

High-key genius we tell you!

As parents, one of the best ways to bond with your kids is during bath time. Aside from chest-to-chest, bath time gives parents a prime opportunity to bond with their babies over bubbles and some of their favorite toys. Although it’s a beautiful bonding moment, bath time can get quite messy with water splashing all over the floor.

Cleaning up the same spills and messes on a daily basis can be a nuisance, but if you had a space that’s equal parts fun and functional, such as sticking your bathtub in your shower area, then the cleaning part isn’t something that you’d have to be concerned with quite often. Just take a look at mom and TikTok user @stephgath's bathroom design to see exactly why you’d want this in your home!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video that’s been viewed over three million times, she added her bathtub into her walk-in shower space and we love it! She mentions that because of this addition to her home, she’s able to multi-task better between filling the tub with water and not being concerned if it overflows she happens to step away for a moment to get something she forgot. Additionally, the best thing about this bathroom upgrade is she’s able to let her kids play in the bathtub while she showers at the same time.

Unsurprisingly, viewers in the comments love this bathroom design! “This is my favorite set up but never considered this reasoning!” @alwyzbeenshayla wrote. “If they splash, it just goes down the drain!!!!” @kaysuematt commented. “I just want this so my kids kids stop soaking my entire floor when they take a bath,” @autumnrandall relatable shared.

Uhhh same! We want and need this bathroom design in our home!

