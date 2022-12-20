Woman Comes Up With Creative Way to Deal With Bathroom Counter Clutter

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How many of us have gone to our bathrooms, only to find everything super cluttered? I know this has happened to me more times than I can count. Sadly, I just have so much stuff from makeup to facial wipes to toothbrushes and more, and that is just me! Add in the rest of my family who, for some reason or another, all use the same bathroom at the worst times possible, and my bathroom just winds up cluttered pretty much 95% of the time.

Well, luckily for me (and you), creator Carolina Carraway has introduced TikTok to her easy and inexpensive organization hack for keeping her bathroom in tip-top shape!

So, the best part about this hack is that everything that you will need can be found at your local dollar store, or big box store if you want to splurge just a bit. You will want to grab a couple of basic picture frames, some wood blocks, hangers, and a couple other materials that Carolina shows off throughout the video.

Start off by grabbing your frames and removing the glass and tabs, leaving only the outer frame behind. Next take your small blocks and add them to the backside of the top and bottom of the frame, hot gluing them into place and adding the other frame on top of that, so there is a gap between the two frames.

After that, grab your hanging shelf and apply the peel and stick wallpaper to it, making sure that you cut the paper larger than the shelf itself so it wraps around. The shelf should then sit snugly into the bottom of the frames, and you can then hang the whole piece up on your walls, or put it in a corner! You finish it off by adding your ‘clutter’, getting it up and off of your counters, and that is it! Cute, easy, and inexpensive organization in less than ten minutes!



