Skip to main content

Give Your Plain Bathroom Mirror A Builder-Level Upgrade With This Simple Hack

The final result is absolutely stunning.

I’m a big fan of home makeover shows. One of my favorite parts of the remodeled home’s final reveal is the kitchen and bathroom, simply because I appreciate the amount of detail that’s typically put into the cabinets, lighting and countertops.

Of course, we all are that renovations can get pretty costly so starting off with smaller upgrades to help stay within a certain budget is a great idea considering that doing something as simple as upgrading the bathroom mirror can easily add a spice up your space.

Knowing this, TikTok DIY aficionado @HoneydoHoney_Home did just that when she took this simple bathroom mirror DIY and knocked it out of the park with this cheap upgrade!

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

WATCH THE VIDEO

Rather than swapping out the mirror with an expensive replacement, she used the mirror she already owned and purchased screen molding strips from her local department store for less than one dollar per foot! She then cut them to the size she wanted to use for the mirror and painted them black. She then applied Elmer’s Multi-purpose Glue-All directly to the mirror and held the strips down tight until they dried to the mirror, which surprisingly didn’t take too long!

TikTok user @bobbibarret1 commented “Such a simple & effective solution. Love it!”

We love that this simple transformation is giving West Elm modern mirror vibes, but for a fraction of the cost!

Related Articles

Outdoor String Lights
Article

This Simple String-Light DIY Will Make Your Backyard Extra Dreamy This Spring

10 hours ago
Moss
Article

Gardner Shares Why She Refuses to Power Wash Away Her Moss

10 hours ago
Indoor Tree
Article

Mom Makes Gorgeous Faux Indoor Tree For Just $30

May 5, 2022
Chain Link Fence
Article

Give Chain Link Fences a Total Makeover With This Simple DIY Upgrade

May 5, 2022
david-tomaseti-AaZlf5FgUws-unsplash
Article

DIY Harry Potter Inspired Lanterns Make Candles Look Like They're Floating In Mid-Air

May 5, 2022
Dumpster
Article

Woman 'Rescues' Thousands of Dollars Worth Of Holiday Merchandise From TJMaxx Dumpster

May 5, 2022
bed frame sale lead
Trending Stories

Amazon is Discounting Bed Frames by up to 40%

May 5, 2022
Lip stain
Article

Homemade 2 Ingredient Lip Tint Has Beauty Lovers Running To the Dollar Store

May 5, 2022
Garage Doors
Article

Watch Garage Doors Completely Transform With This $65 Amazon Paint Kit Color us shocked!

May 5, 2022
Article

Woman Turns $1.25 Hula Hoop Into Breathtaking Home Decor

May 5, 2022
house plants
Article

House Plant Aficionado Exposes Which Popular Home Depot Plant You Should Never Get

May 4, 2022
Stained Glass Window
Article

Woman Makes Faux Stained Glass Window and It Looks Like the Real Deal

May 4, 2022
Terracotta wall
Article

People Are Obsessed With This Gorgeous Color For Their Big Accent Walls

May 4, 2022
c1d1e75811254b729644d7bcebedabd3
Article

Watch This Cotton Candy Dresser Get a DIY Neutral Makeover

May 4, 2022
lego star wars
Trending Stories

Celebrate 'May the 4th' With Star Wars Products Fit For Your Home

May 4, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.