Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Vanity Mirror Into a Chia Pet

It’ll make for very Instagram-worthy selfies

Anyone else remember the 90s Chia Pet commercials? As a kid, it was so cool to see the sculptures go from being completely bare to lush leaves taking over the entire sculpture. While those television commercials seem to be a thing of the past, you can still get your nostalgic chia pet fix on social media thanks to people showing us how they transform every day household items into their own versions of chia pet using chia seeds.

Recently, we witnessed one TikTok creator transform her toilet into a chia pet, and today we have another TikTok creator transforming a different bathroom staple into a chia pet. We have to admit, this one seems more plausible than the chia pet toilet, and it makes for a great selfie backdrop.

WATCH THE VIDEO

In the video, plant parent @roominbloomnyc takes on a brief journey showing us how she created her chia pet mirror by creating a gelatinous paste out of water and chia seeds before applying the thick mixture to the perimeter of her mirror. Within two days, she already saw sprouts!

Much like the seven million viewers of this viral video, we’re anxious to see the final outcome of this chia pet vanity mirror! 

Barefoot walking on clovers
Article

Here’s What a Fully Grown Summer Clover Lawn Looks Like and TBH It’s Way Cooler Than Grass

51 minutes ago
Baby's feet
Article

Dad Takes Baby’s Footprints Every Month and Does Something Super Cool With It

2 hours ago
Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Create More Kitchen Counter Space Without Doing Any Renovation

3 hours ago
Firebowl
Article

DIY Maven Easily Creates Tabletop Fire Bowls and We're Amazed

4 hours ago
Surveillance video of daughter scaring dad
Article

Daughter Scares Dad In The Middle Of The Night and It's Hilarious

6 hours ago
Kitchen stove
Article

Professional Cleaner Shows Us How To Easily Clean Our Stove's Grease Filter

22 hours ago
Kitchen
Article

This Woman Has The Coolest Unexpected Feature In Her Kitchen

23 hours ago
Drinking straws
Article

Sewing Aficionado Shows Us a Clever Way To Use a Plastic Straw For Sewing Projects and It's Genius!

Jul 5, 2022
Diamond cabin
Article

Woman Gives Us a Tour Of Her Dreamy Diamond Cabin and It's Perfect

Jul 5, 2022
Black plant wall
Article

The Before and After of This Plant Wall Shows What a Huge Difference a Subtle Change Makes

Jul 5, 2022
Lemons and Cleaner
Article

Zero-Waste Pro Shows Us How to Create All-Purpose Cleaner Using Citrus Peels

Jul 5, 2022
Aloe vera plant
Article

It's Time to Cut Your Aloe Vera Plant and Use It On Your Face

Jul 5, 2022
old teapot
Article

Woman Upcycles Teapot Into Cutest Piece of Home Decor

Jul 5, 2022
watering plants
Article

Farmer Dispells Popular Myth Around Watering Plants

Jul 4, 2022
uncut gemstone
Article

Man Finds the Coolest Looking Crystal

Jul 4, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.