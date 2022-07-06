Woman Transforms Vanity Mirror Into a Chia Pet

Anyone else remember the 90s Chia Pet commercials? As a kid, it was so cool to see the sculptures go from being completely bare to lush leaves taking over the entire sculpture. While those television commercials seem to be a thing of the past, you can still get your nostalgic chia pet fix on social media thanks to people showing us how they transform every day household items into their own versions of chia pet using chia seeds.

Recently, we witnessed one TikTok creator transform her toilet into a chia pet, and today we have another TikTok creator transforming a different bathroom staple into a chia pet. We have to admit, this one seems more plausible than the chia pet toilet, and it makes for a great selfie backdrop.

In the video, plant parent @roominbloomnyc takes on a brief journey showing us how she created her chia pet mirror by creating a gelatinous paste out of water and chia seeds before applying the thick mixture to the perimeter of her mirror. Within two days, she already saw sprouts!

Much like the seven million viewers of this viral video, we’re anxious to see the final outcome of this chia pet vanity mirror!