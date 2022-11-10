Watch This Bathroom Get a Cool Mural Makeover

Giving your home a fresh paint job feels good but how about switching things up a bit and being more creative? For example, using a projector as a stencil to create a cool mural in your kids' room. By doing a mural instead of just using paint, you can go to town with it.

That's exactly what TikTok creator Kristin (@thriftymaximalist) did with her bathroom. She let her creativity run wild, as she shares in her video.

Wow! Forty hours later and the results are stunning. It looks like she had a ton of fun painting this mural.

As you can see here, her home has a unique retro vibe with a lot of bright colors and murals, so it makes sense her bathroom goes with the same theme. It also seems, as if she used the same colors of paint for her entire home

There is a lot going on here. So many doodles, such as an octopus on rollerskates, a tiger, a platform heel, a poodle, and much more. It looks like, Kristin drew stencils on first with a pencil and filled them in with paint - such a smart move.

The TikTok community loved it as well, especially the tiger, as it seems to be a hit. One TikToker asked,

"Can you make that a wallpaper!!! I need it."

Another one commented,

"Do you have prints of your artwork?"

I would certainly buy her art as wallpaper. I mean if my bathroom could look like this, I will gladly be a weirdo.

